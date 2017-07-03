CHENNAI: As the deputy editor of racing mag Autosport, Marcus Simmons has been around racing tracks for a while. On Sunday, at the Norisring circuit in Nuremberg, he was around to hear the Indian national anthem played and was one of the few people to remember the last time that happened. “First time I’ve heard Indian national anthem at an F3 race since days of @narainracing,” he tweeted.



That was back in 1999, when Narain Karthikeyan won at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit in England. And on Sunday, Jehan Daruvala took his place alongside India’s first ever Formula One racer by winning a FIA Formula 3 race. The 18-year-old from Mumbai cruised to victory in the final of three races in the fifth weekend of the F3 season.



“It feels brilliant to get my first F3 win,” Jehan said immediately after his win. “I have been quick all weekend and it finally came together this race. I knew the start was crucial, so I focussed a lot on that. Once I had (pole holder) Max (Gunther) at the start, I just had to ensure that I made no mistakes. The pressure was immense, but I was enjoying myself. I must thank the team for a fantastic car all weekend and everyone else around me who have been instrumental in my success.”



Jehan’s achievement is even more impressive considering this is just his debut season in F3. He took pole in just his second weekend at Monza and has already been on the podium thrice. A number of current F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo and Force India’s Esteban Ocon are F3 graduates. With five weekends left, Jehan finds himself fifth in standings.



Accolades poured in from all quarters after Jehan’s victory, most notably from Karthikeyan himself. “Eighteen years after I won my first British F3 race, another Indian has made it to the top step once again — well done & congrats @DaruvalaJehan!” Karthikeyan tweeted just after the race. “By far India’s brightest prospect of making it to F1. Today’s superb drive in the most competitive junior grid seals that. Awesome mate!”



The other Indian to race in Formula One — Karun Chandhok — also had words of praise for the youngster. “Great result for Jehan and an important step in his career, which I’m sure will give him a lot of confidence going forward,” he told Express. “He’s been driving very well this season and totally deserved the win.” The only other rookie in the series who’s been as impressive as Jehan — McLaren Academy driver and the Indian’s Carlin Motorsport teammate Lando Norris — has already tested an F1 car. Surely, Jehan’s turn is not too far away.

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com

Daruvala factfileBorn: Mumbai

Age: 18

Current team: Carlin Motorsport

Series: FIA Formula 3

Career highlights

 Won Force India’s One in a Billion hunt in 2011, qualifying for their young driver programme

 Won multiple karting titles from 2011 to 2014

 Stepped up to single-seaters with Fortec Motorsport in the Formula Renault 2.0 Championships.

 Switched to the European Formula 3 Championship in 2017. Took first pole in only his second weekend in Monza and won his first race in the fifth weekend of the season at Norisring.