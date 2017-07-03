KOCHI : American rapper Frank Ocean’s much-used quote ‘Work hard in silence. Let your success be the noise’ perfectly syncs with the WhatsApp profile picture of young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. In a way, Ocean’s words encapsulate the essence of the Neeraj’s work ethic. Someone who still isn’t comfortable to be in the limelight, the 19-year-old has been silently sweating it out in the backyard while his good shows continue to fetch him attention and adulation world over. On Sunday, at the Paris leg of the IAAF’s prestigious Diamond League, the teenager managed to impress yet again with a fifth-place finish in the 10-member field.

Being an invitational event, only top-ranking athletes are provided entry to Diamond League events. Neeraj could not repeat in Paris what he had done in the last World Junior Championship where he set a personal best of 86.48m. The Haryana athlete recorded a mark of 84.67m in his third attempt to fetch a creditable position in his maiden Diamond League, which also happened to be his first major international competition at the senior level. Neeraj is the second Indian athlete after discus thrower Vikas Gowda to grab attention in the Diamond League, considered one of the global elite events in athletics.

Germany’s Johannes Vetter managed 88.74m to take the top podium while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver with a throw of 88.02m. Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany finished third with 87.23m. Neeraj was satisfied with his Diamond League debut and said he would like to do more such competitions in the future.

“Considering that this was my first major competition at the senior level, I am okay with the performance. I would like to have more such competitions under my belt as it would give me more experience,” he said. Neeraj will now return to India to compete in the Asian Athletics Championship that Bhubaneswar will be hosting from July 6.Having already qualified for the London World Championships, the coming months will be crucial for the young athlete. Neeraj had earlier trained under Australian Garry Calvert but was left to fend for himself after the Aussie coach left for China.

The AFI had planned to arrange a training stint for Indian javelin throwers including Neeraj with legendary German javelin thrower Uwe Hohn. But the plan fizzled out as the other two athletes refused to move to Germany citing a tight schedule.