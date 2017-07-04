CHENNAI: The last year or so had not been good for PM Abishiktha. She moved from KK Mukundan’s ORCA club to Bengaluru to train under national coach Pradeep Kumar. That didn’t work, and she then moved under former swimmer Wilson Cherian. Results, however, barely improved.

PM Abishiktha

But her comeback to ORCA two months ago has instantly changed fortunes, as she clinched gold in women’s 800m freestyle on Day 1 of the 44th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championships in Pune on Monday. “She was doing well under me. It was understandable that she wanted to move to Bengaluru as it’s well known that it’s the swimming hub of India, and has the best facilities in the country.

“I can’t place a finger on what exactly went wrong, but it just didn’t work for her under Pradeep, not did it get better under Wilson. But now that she’s back and winning again, the focus will be on continuing on her winning medals,” coach Mukundan told Express.

Abishiktha was herself pleased with the effort. “There was no improvement under Pradeep or Wilson sir. I don’t know what went wrong, but it never seemed right under them, and I’m glad to be back under Mukundan sir and winning again. The aim will now be to go for gold in my remaining events and then work hard and give my best when the senior nationals comes around,” the 17-year-old said.

Mukundan agreed, saying they had to work on her weaknesses. “She doesn’t have that explosive strength off the blocks or a turn. That is something we have to improve, and though I’m not much for weight training, she needs to do so. Maybe some squats and push-ups. If she can work on that aspect, she’ll surely be a medal prospect at the nationals,” he concluded.

Tamil Nadu medallists: Gold: Danush S (boys 200m breaststroke), PM Abishiktha (women’s 800m freestyle), Jaahnavi R (women’s 50m backstroke).Silver: Adithi Balaji (girls 200m breaststroke), Vikkas P (boys 50m butterfly), Tamil Nadu (boys 4x100m freestyle relay).Bronze: Leonard V (boys 400m freestyle), D Adhithya (boys 50m butterfly).