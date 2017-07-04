BANGKOK: World Youth champion Sachin Siwach (49kg), along with two others, advanced to the semifinals, rounding off a good day for India at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships here.

Sachin defeated Filipino James Ian Solis in an unanimous verdict. He will next be up against Thailand's Panmod Thitisan, who got the better of Rustam Muratov of Kyrgyzstan.

Also advancing to the semifinals was Etash Muhammed Khan (56kg) and Sachin (75kg). Khan outpunched Filipino Laurente Pitt to set up a clash with Thailand's Pluem Wangkhlaklang.

Wangkhlaklang defeated Iran's Ashkan Rezaei.

Sachin, on the other hand, had no trouble going past Japan's Riku Kondo. He will be up against Zhu Chao of China.

Chao beat Muntadher Al-Fartoosi.

However, it was curtains for Himmat Singh (91kg). Singh lost to Danila Semenov of Kazakhstan.

India thus have six boxers in the semifinal stage, assuring the country of at least six medals.

Naveen Boora (69kg) and Ankit (60kg) had made it to the last-four stage of the tournament yesterday.

Harshpreet Sahrawat (+91 Kg) has got a direct entry into the semifinals due to the small size of the draw.

He will face Uzbekistan's Mullojonov Lazizbek on July 6 with tomorrow being a rest day.