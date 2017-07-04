NEW DELHI: After getting arrested for Driving under the Influence (DUI) in May, former world number one golfer Tiger Woods has revealed that he has just finished an "intensive program", for prescription pills.

The pro golfer posted a cell phone note to his Twitter, letting fans know he was seeking some serious help for his issues.

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on a drink-driving charge in Florida in the US on May 29.

Hours after the arrest, Woods broke his silence, blaming the incident on an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

According to E! Online, the professional golfer defended himself by saying that alcohol was not involved in the incident and he had "an an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

But he was released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, local media reports said.

At first, it was reported, Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Florida's Jupiter Island on Monday.