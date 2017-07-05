BHUBANESWAR: The champions are raring to go. The stage is set. The Asian Athletics Championships (AAC)’s 22nd edition, the biggest international sporting extravaganza to be hosted by Odisha, will roll out in the Capital City on Wednesday.

When 800-odd athletes from 45 nations troop out in the ceremonial march past in the dazzling Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday evening, the State would have scripted a sporting history of sorts.

Behind all the razzle-dazzle is the gruelling endeavour of the Odisha Government to meet the 90-day challenge thrown at it by the Asian Athletic Association (AAA) to rise to the occasion when Ranchi, the original choice for venue, pulled out at the last moment in March.

With hours to go before the opening ceremony, the State has put together a platform which in International Association of Athletes Federations (IAAF) chief Sebastian Coe’s words is “world class”.

“I went around the two warm-up areas and they are of international standard. The players I interacted with are extremely pleased with the facilities,” said Coe, a British legend in track and fields and winner of four Olympic medals.

Readying infrastructure for 42 track and field events to be participated by 20 world champions was no mean task. Meeting the international standards meant laying new synthetic tracks, creation of two practice arenas of which one is exclusive for throwers, new infrastructure, security, logistics and last not the least, building a buzz around the event of this scale.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik kept a close watch on the progress, the Government mobilised a huge contingent of officers and constituted 14 committees to monitor the progress of different works on a daily basis with support from Athletic Federation of India (AFI) and Union Sports Ministry.

The end result is for all to see. A new synthetic track at the main stadium apart from two for the warm-up areas and three lakh sqft of grass turfing have given Kalinga Stadium a whole new leash of life. Supplies for the high max lights were airlifted from Italy.

Modern gyms and rest rooms for players, media tribune, VIP enclosures, final call rooms, medical lounge, equipment storage and rooms for council members were complete within 90 days. Over 5,000 new chairs were installed to create 11,000 seating capacity while tiles were laid over 2 lakh sq ft while a whopping 15.5 lakh surface was painted. That is not all. The whole City has been beautified with the particular stretch leading to Kalinga Stadium sporting the look of a games village.

“When Ranchi pulled out, Odisha Government showed its keenness to host the event. What Odisha has achieved within this short span will make it eligible for more international events in future,” said Secretary of AFI CK Valson.

The opening ceremony of AAC promises to be a befitting tribute to Odisha and its contribution to the world. While noted Odissi danseuse Aruna Mohanty’s troupe will present the tenets of peace and harmony through a dance drama on Emperor Ashoka’s transformation followed by an act on temple architecture of Kalinga, Prince Dance Group will perform on a theme on Sun.

An Indonesian group will present “1000 hands of Buddha” on the occasion while acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik will showcase the Sun Temple at Konark through his sculpture at the venue.

The international event, according to Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Vishal Dev, will see emergence of Odisha as a sports powerhouse in India.

Srabani to lead Team India

Odia sprinter Srabani Nanda will hold the Tricolour representing India Team during the ceremonial march past in the opening ceremony. All the flag bearers will have a colourful look with traditional hand-woven Sambalpuri sarees. About 800 athletes representing 44 countries will participate in the event.

Govt success

State Govt mobilised a huge contingent of officers and constituted 14 committees to monitor progress of work on a daily basis

A new synthetic track apart from the two for warm-up areas and three lakh sq ft of grass turfing in Kalinga Stadium

Supplies for the high max lights were airlifted from Italy

Modern gyms and rest rooms for players, media tribune, final call rooms, medical lounge and equipment storage were completes in 90 days

Over 5,000 new chairs were installed to create 11,000 seating capacity while tiles were laid over 2 lakh sq ft