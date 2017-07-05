London: Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao, who lost his welterweight world title to Jeff Horn, has urged the World Boxing Organisation to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his defeat, saying he doesn’t want to see the boxing industry “dying because of unfair decision and officiating”.

Opposite to the expectations, Horn gave a tough fight to Pacquiao throughout the 12 rounds at the Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday and was eventually declared winner in unanimous points-decision despite the Filipino boxer landing much more punches during the bout.

Horn came out with a spectacular performance in the final round as he threw some big shots at Pacquiao, knowing that he needed to clinch the round to win the fight against eight-division world champion.

The final scoreboard read 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Horn. The boxer-politician had accepted the judges’ decision at the time and said he was keen for a rematch as soon as possible.

While Pacquiao accepted his defeat, the Philippine senator has said that as a leader and boxer, he has “the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public”, reports the Guardian.

The 38-year-old cited a request by the Philippines’ Games and Amusements Board to Francisco Valcarcel, WBO president, for a review of the refereeing and judging of the match.