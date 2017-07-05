HYDERABAD: And it’s happened again! Passport and visa woes don’t seem to end for Indian shuttlers, and this time it’s Sikki Reddy, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap who are facing the music. The trio is scheduled to play tournaments in the US and Canada, but are yet to receive passports from the New Zealand High Commission.

The players have tweeted regarding the same to Sushma Swaraj, minister of External Affairs, regarding the issue, but haven’t heard from her yet. Earlier this month, a similar situation had cropped up before players left for the Indonesia Open. They got their passports just a day before scheduled departure.

“We haven’t got our passports back as yet. As soon as we returned from the Australian Open, we sent them to the New Zealand High Commission for visas. It’s been more than seven working days, and we’re still awaiting the passports,” women’s and mixed doubles player Sikki Reddy told Express. “Again, we’ve tweeted to the Minister of External Affairs. Hopefully, something can be done.”

The packed badminton calendar hardly leaves any time for players to apply for visas in advance, and hence they have been seeking visas for longer duration for a long time, but the demand hasn’t been met yet. “We’ve a short timeframe to plan tournaments and then apply for visas. Most of us are regulars to these tournaments, but still haven’t been granted visas for longer period,” she added.

These players just have one more day left before they have to leave for Canada. But without their passports, the shuttlers may very well miss out on in these tournaments. The Canadian Open Grand Prix begins on July 11, while the US Open Grand Prix will be held from July 19.

