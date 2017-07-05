CHENNAI: V Ganga Sridhar Raju’s maiden double century put Jolly Rovers in command as the holders declared at 510 for 7 against India Pistons on the Day 2 of their TNCA senior division league match at CPT-IP grounds on Tuesday.

Raju and Shahrukh Khan (59) added 106 runs for the fourth wicket. In reply, India Pistons were comfortably placed at 130 for one at stumps, with Rahul Tripathi batting on 53.

Brief scores: Group A: Jolly Rovers 510/7 decl in 146 ovs (Kaushik Gandhi 68, Ganga Raju 259, Shahrukh Khan 59) vs India Pistons 130/1 in 34 ovs (Rahul Tripathi 53 no); UFCC (T Nagar) 183 & 19/2 in 11 ovs vs Young Stars 365/8 decl in 102 ovs (Ganesh Satish 150, Swaminathan 63; Chiraj Jani 3/27); AG’s Office 162 & 16/1 in 14 ovs vs Nelson 387/ 6 decl in 90.5 ovs (Karthik 69, KH Gopinath 122, Antony Dhas 72).

Sunil, Anish shine

N Sunil Krishna’s century and M Anish’s fifer helped Don Bosco A, Egmore, thrash Sri Padma Sarangapani HSS by 201 runs in the TNCA city schools U-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Don Bosco MHSS A 263/2 in 30 ovs (Sunil Krishna 101) bt Sri Padma Sarangapani HSS 62 in 23 ovs (Anish 5/6); Don Bosco B 132/8 in 30 ovs bt Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS A 129 in 30 ovs; MCC 109/9 in 26 ovs lost to Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS 110/4 in 24.1 ovs; Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 169/5 in 30 ovs (Sidharth Govind 88) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya SSS 113 in 30 ovs; Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kilpauk 25 in 14.4 ovs lost to Santhome HSS 26/0 in 2.2 ovs; PSMHSS 112/9 in 30 ovs bt PSSSS 81 in 25.1 ovs; Devi Academy SSS 111/8 in 30 ovs lost to GT Aloha VM 112/1 in 13.4 ovs; Sri Ahobila Math Oriental HSS 188/6 in 30 ovs bt PSHSS (Main) 156 in 28 ovs; Revoor Padmanabha Chetty’s 97 in 24.5 ovs lost to Sri Sankara SSS, Adyar, 99/1 in 13.5 ovs; Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Anna Nagar 195/9 in 30 ovs bt Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao 145 in 24.1 ovs; St John’s PS 36 in 11.3 ovs (Saie Sharan 4/9) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 38/1 in 4.1 ovs; Bala Vidya Mandir SSS 119/9 in 30 ovs bt DAVPS 64 in 24.2 ovs (Anirudh 5/13).

Chepauk Friends bag title

Chepauk Friends beat Indian Bank 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19 to clinch the SNJ Group-Chennai District B Division league championship for men.

Awards: Chepauk Friends (`25,000), Indian Bank (`20,000), DG Vaishnav (`15,000), SDAT Excellence (`10,000).

Jennitha honoured

Long time blitz expert A Shankar of Southern Railway emerged winner in the blitz tournament, conducted at Infosys hall. Fifteen winners in the main and 10 winners in age categories received cash prizes and trophies. Honoured on this occasion was five-time IPCA world women’s chess champion for physically challenged, Jennitha Anto.

Danush continues fine form

Danush S won his second gold of the meet in boys’ 100m breaststroke at the 44th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championships in Pune. Tamil Nadu closed Day 2 with twelve medals, including 4 gold medals.

TN medallists: Gold: Adithi Balaji (girls 100m breaststroke ), Danush S (boys 100m breaststroke). Silver: PM Abishiktha (women’s 400m freestyle), Leonard V (boys 200m freestyle). Bronze: Boys’ 4x100m medley.