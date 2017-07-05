BHUBANESWAR:International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) chief Sebastian Coe has said that Asia has great potential in athletics since it has 60 per cent of the world’s young population. “Particularly, India has the talent to make a mark in the international arena,” he said.

Athletics events are among the toughest in the planet and it is never easy to win a medal because it demands a long apprenticeship period, Coe said. He felt that countries must have world class coaches to create world class athletes. Coe also stressed the importance of school sports. “Take the example of Jamaica where the school meets are comparable with international events.”

The IAAF chief said arrangements at the Kalinga Stadium were of high quality. “I spent some time there and interacted with some athletes. I can tell you they are pleased with the arrangements,” he said.