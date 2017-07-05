CHENNAI: The past few days have seen the future of the Hockey India League come into question. There were even rumours that the league might be scrapped from 2018. And all this started with a blog post.

“Noted HIL commentator Ashley Morris’s post on his blog about the league possibly being done with from 2018 was where the whole episode started. But let me assure you that nothing of that sort is being planned. There are some issues to be discussed regarding participation of franchises, but nothing will result in HIL being scrapped,” a source from Hockey India told Express.

The one bone of contention is possibly with Wave Group, owners of Delhi Waveriders. “Delhi has informed the national federation that there has been some delay in paying players for some reason, which is being looked into. That is the only concern right now with regards to participation of franchises,” the source added.“But with the Bengaluru franchise — owned by JSW — coming into the mix, it doesn’t matter if Delhi are not able to play next year, for there will still be eight teams in fray.”

Sources in JSW said that there was no intimation from HI regarding closure of the league. “We have received no such communication from HI. For now, we’re ensuring that we complete the deal to bring us into the HIL fold. In our mind, we’re still officially not an HIL team, and for now, the aim is to ensure that happens as soon as possible.”

One big reason for talks over HIL stopping is the fact that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will roll out it’s Pro Hockey League from 2019, and the league is slotted to take place in January, a time frame that has also been given to HIL.

“The FIH is yet to decide dates for its Pro League, but for now, it has been slotted for the beginning of 2019, which could clash with the HIL. And for that reason, Hockey India is considering moving the 2019 edition to some time in the second half of 2018.

But they also have to take into consideration the packed calender, with the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cup scheduled next year. Again, let me reiterate that the league is on, and depending on FIH’s scheduling of its Pro League, the HIL will be slotted,” the source said.

“The federation is in constant talks with various franchises, and things will get clear in the next two weeks. FIH also is in touch with HI, and I’m sure there will be a solution to conducting both the HIL and the Pro League over separate windows, with players from all countries available for both.”

