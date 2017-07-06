CHENNAI: Had followers of Indian golf been told at the beginning of the year that Shiv Kapur would be the lone player from the country at the British Open, the response in all probability would have been a laugh. World No 718 in January and coming back from liver surgery, even he may not have seen that far. But after Tuesday’s qualifying event at Milton Keynes, where he made the cut for his third appearance at the oldest of Majors, Kapur sounded more excited than surprised.

“Playing in Majors has always been the driving force. That’s what kept me going even when things were not looking great. I never lost belief,” Kapur told Express on Wednesday.

Back home in Delhi, he leaves for Southport, England, later next week for the 146th Open starting on July 20. Kapur is no stranger to the Open or Majors. He shared the first-round lead in his maiden entry in 2013 before finishing tied 73rd. Although he missed the cut a year later, in 2014 he also registered the best by an Indian at the US Open by finishing tied 23rd.

Ahead of this one at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Kapur is in form, having won an Asian Tour title in April and tying for second next week. “It’s good to head into a Major knowing that you’re in good form. Other than the win, I had started well in Munich too. You just have to hang in there. After that, it’s often about a good shot or a good round and keeping faith. I know I’m playing well, I can win. It’s good to have this confidence going into a Major,” said Kapur, who shot a three-under in the first round of an European Tour event in Munich last month, before three even-par rounds pushed him to tied 34th. The only Major played on links courses, the British Open poses a different challenge.

“The weather will play a part and so will your imagination and creativity. You may have to play closer to the ground than elsewhere. “It’s not only about hitting long. A different set of skills will be required. I haven’t played in this course and will get 4-5 days to get used to it,” said the World No 305. With Anirban Lahiri (World No 66) — who has not made it this year — being the only Indian in Majors over the last two years, Kapur has done better than the other Indians ranked ahead of him (Gaganjeet Bhullar, 176, and SSP Chawrasia, 190) in terms of making it to the most prestigious events. Anything better will enrich his comeback story.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com