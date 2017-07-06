CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued their fine run at the 44th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championships being held in Pune, clinching ten medals, including four gold, on Day 3 to take their tally to 23 medals so far.

Star of the day was Vikkas P, who clinched gold in boys’ 50m freestyle and setting a new meet record in the process. “It feels great to get a medal at such a big event, and to do so with a record makes it all the more satisfying.

Vikkas P

I attribute this to hard work and perseverance, and would like to thank my family and coach, Mrs Sarojini Devi,” the SDAT, Madurai, swimmer told Express.

Sarojini added that Vikkas had used previous failures to fuel this performance. “On Tuesday, he took part in two events, but couldn’t make the podium in either. As a result, he was stuck on two silver medals heading into the third day. That motivated Vikkas to give it his best and the result was a welldeserved gold in record time,” noted the coach under whom around 40 swimmers train.

Every other gold winner on the day became multi-time winners, with Adithi Balaji (girls 50m breaststroke), PM Abishiktha (women’s 1500m freestyle) and Danush S (boys’ 50m breaststroke) becoming multiple gold winners at the event with their latest efforts. There were also two individual silver and four team bronze medals on Day 3 , which helped Tamil Nadu jump to third on the overall medal table. Karnataka lead the table with 59 medals, followed by Maharashtra on 43.

Tamil Nadu medallists: Gold: Vikkas P (boys’ 50m freestyle, NMR), Adithi Balaji (girls 50m breaststroke), Danush S (boys’ 50m breaststroke), PM Abishiktha (women’s 1500m freestyle). Silver: Athish M (boys’ 50m breaststroke), Preethi B (women’s 50m freestyle). Bronze: Women’s 4x200m freestyle, girls’ 4x200m freestyle, women’s 4x100m medley, Boys’ 4x200m freestyle.

