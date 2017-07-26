Home Sport Other

Twin strike for Indian boxing

Redemption of sorts for sport in the country as AIBA grants right to host World Championships

Published: 26th July 2017

Shiva Thapa is one of the few boxers to have won a medal in the World Championships

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not long ago, Indian boxing was in dire straits, barely able to hold a domestic meet. With help from a few quarters, boxers would punch above their weight but it would always be a tall order without vital tournaments, considered to be a strong platform to further their skills.

But how things change in no time! It has been barely an year since the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was instituted but the country is set to host two marquee events in the future. The International Boxing Association (AIBA) confirmed on Tuesday that India has been granted the right to host two World Championships — women’s in 2018 and men’s event in 2021.
AIBA announced the decision after revision of the bid process, filed by various national federations during its Executive Committee meeting on Monday in Moscow.

“Having witnessed the Russian Boxing Federation’s dedication to promote the sport of boxing and its capacity to meet the Executive Committee’s expectations for hosting our biggest event, we are delighted to have the AIBA Men’s World Championships 2019 confirmed for Sochi, and equally excited to announce New Delhi as host city in 2021 as the Boxing Federation of India continues to show its commitment to developing the sport,” Dr Ching-Kuo Wu, AIBA president, said.
India has never hosted the World Championships in the men’s section but has hosted the mega event in the women’s section in 2006.

Veteran coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu was delighted with the development. “It is great news for Indian boxing. The credit must be given to the federation for bringing about many positive changes in a short span of time,” Sandhu, who is currently chief coach of the women’s senior team, said. “I informed the girls about the same and they are equally thrilled. This development will hand them motivation to work hard and prepare for the same. It will also motive juniors and other boxing hopefuls hoping to make it big in the future.”

Senior professional and Sports Ministry-appointed observer of boxing Akhil Kumar is also looking forward to India’s journey ahead.
“We had lost out on many things when the federation was in tatters. Now, I’m sure we will see rise in the sport,” the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.  The veteran pugilist foresees rise in boxing culture in the country.

“When we host the events, boxing culture will rise. The focus on the sport is bound to be much more. We have only managed to win three medals in the event so far. We will have a strong opportunity to increase the tally. I have high hopes.”
 

