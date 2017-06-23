India's Singh, centre, competes for the ball against Malaysia's Aiman Nik Rosemi, left, and Sukri Mutalib, right, during the Men's World Hockey League match at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, London. | AP

CHENNAI: The semifinals between Malaysia and India in the 2010 Asiad was meant to re-emphasise one simple fact — how much the latter had improved in a short span after the shock of missing the 2008 Olympics. Coach Harendra Singh believed his charges had what it took to qualify for the final, a tasty one against Pakistan incentive enough. But the 70 minutes that followed did not follow the script. The Tigers came out on top thanks to Muhammad Rahim’s 75th minute golden goal. The fallout began. Harendra resigned from his post and the soul searching began.

There won’t be any soul searching following their loss to the same opponents in the quarterfinals of the World League Semifinal on Thursday. However, questions will be asked. For many reasons. India, World No 6 and vastly superior in most departments, have enjoyed playing in FIH tournaments of late.

Save the Olympics last year, they have reached the semifinals or better in every tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

At the same venue over a year ago, they almost beat Australia to win the Champions Trophy.

With only two of the top five here, many expected them to at least reach the semifinals. The first three matches of the group stages — 14 goals scored and two conceded — hammered home that belief. However, the last two matches have once again proved what many associated with Indian hockey already knew. They still don’t have what it takes to consistently win the big games.

Former national Viren Rasquinha likes the way the team has progressed, but says it can be more consistent in big games. “We still lack consistency,” he says. “In my opinion, it’s (the start of the year) been good but much to improve upon.”

After a narrow but disappointing 0-1 loss to Razie Rahim & Co at Ipoh in May, coach Roelant Oltmans conceded the team ‘was not yet there’. On the evidence of this tournament, they are still not there. The Dutch coach, usually calm, betrayed his emotions.

He was so disgusted at one point that he flung a bib. He had every right to do so — his charges panicked, lost shape and went about attacking the visitors’ goal without any plan. It was get ball, run with ball and shoot blindly at goal. Such tactics at the world stage are usually not advisable.

Rahim was the hero this time as well, with two goals and an assist, with the second of the two — coming with 12 minutes remaining — a major bone of contention. Oltmans, whose entire post match press focused on that one moment, cried wolf.

Malaysia, though, did not care a jot. The celebrations after the hooter were a sight to behold. They qualified for next year’s World Cup, their first since 2002.

India are now left to play a placings match with Pakistan, who will be gunning for revenge.

Results: Argentina 3 (Maico Casella 22, 44; Gonzalo Peillat 33) bt Pakistan 1 (Ali Shan 49); Malaysia 3 (Razie Rahim 19, 48, Tungku Tajuddin 20) bt India 2 (Ramandeep Singh 24, 26); Netherlands 7 (Robert Kemperman 25, Jonas de Geus 26, Mirco Pruijser 45, 60 Billy Bakker 47, Bjorn Kellerman 51, Tristan Algera 58) bt China 0.

