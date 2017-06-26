TAIPEI: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma is all set to begin his campaign at the $200,000 Chinese Taipei Grand Prix Gold tournament here on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Indian player will take on the Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the opening match.

Among other shuttlers, Ankur Sangpang Rai will take on Huang Da Wei of Malaysia in the qualification round while Rahul Yadav Chittaboina will be up against local player En Chia Chang in the first round.

Siril Verma, seeded 16th, will also face local player Wei Chi Liu, and Abhishek Yelegar will hock horns with Malaysia's Yu Ming Adam Lau.

Harsheel Dani will take on Hong Kong's Lee Chak Wai, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar will face local player Shih Kuei Chun. Hemanth M. Gowda will meet 10th seeded Hsueh Hsuan Yi of Chinese Taipei