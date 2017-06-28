CHENNAI: AL Muthaiah and MA Joy Lazar, with 6 points each, are leading the pack at the end of the 6th round of the St Joseph’s 7th international FIDE rating chess meet. In the top table, Tarun V Kanth (5) was defeated by world youth medallist Muthaiah (6) in 28 moves. Joy Lazar (6) beat Vinodh Kumar (5) in just 38 moves. S Vikramjit Singh, Roshan S and B Vignesh are behind leaders with 5.5 points each.

Sushil scalps five

D Sushil Raj helped Velammal International School, Panchetti to beat Sethu Baskara MHSS by eight wickets in the semifinals of the Velammal Nexus-Kreeda Cup 2017 held at Thiruvallur.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Sethu Baskara MHSS 54/18.1 ovs (D Sushil Raj 5/13) lost to Velammal International School, Panchetti 56/2 in 8.2 ovs (Mohammed Shafeequddin 26 no); DAV Mogappair 98/19.4 ovs (JV Krishna 4/10, S Saran Kumar 3/9) lost to Jaya Jaya Sankara 99/3 in 19.1 ovs (Sujay Subharaj 49 no).

Ashmith bags crown

Ashmith Krishnarajkumar of DAV beat K Pradeep of RTTA 11-7,11-7,11-9 to bag the sub-junior boys title at the Chennai schools table tennis meet.

Results: Boys: Master: Pranav Janakiraman (PS Sr) bt Megan Kumar (Hindu) 11-7,12-10, 6-11, 11-8. Sub junior: Ashmith Krishnarajkumar (DAV) bt Pradeep K (RTTA) 11-7, 11-7, 11-9; Junior: PL Lakshmanan (DAV) bt Archak Ghosh (Hindu) 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6. Senior: Vikas Ravikumar (Cv) bt Archak Ghosh (Hindu) 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8. Girls: Master: Hansini (PS Senior) bt Pranavi (Anna Adarsh) 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8; Sub junior: Mauriya (Hindu) b Marzuqah (SBOA) 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9; Junior: Hrithika (PS Senior) bt S Sneha (St John’s)11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10; Senior: Hrithika (PS Senior) bt RH Mridhula (PSBB)11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5.