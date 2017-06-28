MUMBAI: Asserting the importance of maintaining composure during high-pressure situations, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise U Mumba skipper Anup Kumar on Wednesday said anger only results in more mistakes on the mat.

Anup, who is also the national team captain, said he prefers to remain calm on the mat and instead asks his teammates to change their strategy if some things do not work in their favour.

"Its good to remain cool and calm in the middle. If you shout or get angry on the player, he will feel the pressure and will make more mistakes. So to avoid that you can simply asked him to correct or change your strategy," Anup said.

Anup said a captain's job is difficult because one has to remain on his toes throughout the game.

"The captain has to play his own game and also guide other members according to the situation," he said.

He also emphasised on the importance of maintaining fitness in the cash-rich league, which was expanded to a dozen teams this season.

With 12 teams, 130 plus matches and 13 weeks of competition, one has to remain fit to perform to the best of one's ability.

Anup, who along with Telugu Titans captain Rahul Chaudhary was present at the media forum here on Wednesday, said it is important to be fit during such a long tournament.

"We are working on our fitness now. A 20-day team (U Mumba) camp which was held at Dehradun was completely focused on fitness. We hardly got a chance to step on the mat," Anup, who is also the India skipper, told reporters here.

"Every team expects their 8-9 important players to play the entire tournament. So, in order to do that, we have to remain fit," he added.

Last month, four new franchises -- Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat -- were inducted into the upcoming edition of the tournament, starting from July 28.

Chaudhary also echoed Anup's words and said when the tournament is long, one has to remain fit and that also helps improve one's game.

"Fitness is very important when the tournament is long. It's a contact sport and each time you are on the mat, you are expected to give your cent percent. And to do that for a long time, you have to remain fit," Chaudhary said.