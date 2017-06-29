CHENNAI: Hectic parleys are on as teams are finalising squads before the transfer window for the TNCA Senior Division League ends on June 30.

The biggest surprise this year is that of Rahul Tripathi, who will play for India Pistons. The Pune lad, who made an impact in IPL-10 — where he excelled for Rising Pune Supergiant — is sure to bring in more fans to watch the league with his pyrotechnics.

“We lost opener Jiwanjot Singh, and thus roped in Tripathi as a professional. He’s an exciting prospect, and is sure to bring more fans to the ground. Rajwinder Singh, who picked up 48 wickets last season, has been retained. Nidish Rajagopal, a budding youngster, has also been roped in,” said A Jaffer Ashique Ali, in-charge of cricket operations of India Pistons.

Jolly Rovers, the First Division league champions, and Alwarpet CC, run by the Sanmar Group, have also made a couple of changes. “Jayant Yadav and Ankeet Bawne will continue to play for us. Jiwanjot is the new addition. Sandeep Sharma is also in the process of signing for Jolly Rovers,” said Bharath Reddy, cricket in-charge of Sanmar Group.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com