Income Tax post easy win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Income Tax, Pune, defeated St Joseph’s College of Engineering in the men’s segment of the P John Memorial all-India volleyball tournament.

Results: Men: Income Tax, Pune, bt St Joseph College of Engg 25-22, 25-21, 25-18; IOB, Chennai, bt St Joseph’s 25-23, 16-25, 28-26, 25-17. Women: SAI, Thalassery, bt South Central Railway 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16; Western Railway bt Kerala Police 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, 75-66.

Anchit shines

Anchit’s unbeaten 63 helped Gurunanak College beat Bishop Heber by five runs in the 3rd Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial Trophy inter-collegiate T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Gurunanak College 127/6 in 20 ovs (Anchit 63 no) bt Bishop Heber College 122/5 in 20 ovs (Kathiresan 44 no).

Gandhinagar A win

Gandhinagar A defeated Indiranagar B 2-1 in the TNTA B Zone Sanmar tennis league.

Results: B Zone: MCC B bt YMCA (Nandanam A) 2-1; Gandhinagar A bt Indiranagar B 2-1.