Home Sport Other

League in pipeline to push national shuttlers: BAI chief

Ever since the Premier Badminton League (PBL) came to close this year, the Badminton Association of India, that was able to tap a viewership of 40 million across the world throughout the tournament, is planning to come up with two new events by the end of this year.

Published: 28th March 2017 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2017 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ever since the Premier Badminton League (PBL) came to close this year, the Badminton Association of India, that was able to tap a viewership of 40 million across the world throughout the tournament, is planning to come up with two new events by the end of this year.


The BAI is planning to start a domestic badminton league, on the same lines as the PBL, that will just target the Indian players and have second tier cities as the franchises.

The aim behind this league is to provide a competitive environment to all the fringe players in the country. Also, this tournament will help spread the game to smaller cities in the country.


“We are about to come up with a tournament that will focus on our Indian players only. We have talented players who don’t get enough chances in international tournaments, so it will be a great opportunity for them to get match practice.

We will have second tier cities as franchises and have started getting offers from Jaipur, Nagpur and Ahmedabad. This will really spread the game to smaller centres in the country as well,” Akhilesh Das Gupta, BAI president, told Express.


While it is mandatory for the players to appear in the Nationals to be able to play for India, it is not binding on the senior shuttlers to be a part of this tournament. But the BAI head promises that the seniors will be offered lucrative deals so that they are a part of this event.

“The senior players have a packed schedule. So it will not be fair on them if we make their participation compulsory. Every team is going to have at least one youngster, from the junior circuit. The league could kick-off right after next year’s PBL.”


The second event will be an international league, whose focus will be Asian players. The brainchild of Badminton Asia Confederation, the tournament will look to boost the sport in smaller countries in Asia. Being the largest continent, there are still a lot of countries where the game is not as popular as it is in India, China, Japan, South Korea or Indonesia.

“This project might take off only next year. But one thing is for sure, that we want to spread the game to each and every country of the continent,” Das Gupta signed off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp