Former WWE tag team champions Kofi Kingston and Big E to appear on IPL Extraaa Innings

The wrestlers will be in India from May 10 to 12 for the promotion of WWE in India, as there is high viewership for the sport in the country.

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E , Xavier Woods of New Day. (Photo: WWE.com)

It's entertainment extravaganza as two of most decorated WWE superstars, Kofi Kingston and Big E (two of the three-member tag team  - The New Day), will appear on the IPL Extraaa Innings T20 on the May 10 at 7 PM during the pre-show to the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils.

The wrestlers will be in India from May 10 to 12 for the promotion of WWE in India, as there is high viewership for the sport in the country. It will be interesting to see the former two-time WWE Tag-team Champions when they make an appearance on the IPL Extraaa Innings.

The New Day hold the record for the longest ever WWE Tag-team Championship run. The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods held the title for a record 483 days.

With huge fan bases, cricket and WWE have always been two of the most followed sports in India. Even in the past, many WWE superstars of the likes of John Cena, Kane, Big Show, Rob Van Dam, Alberto Del Rio and Ryback have visited India for for various promotional events.

The New Day team known for their in-ring skills as well as their humorous gimmicks are sure to set the IPL Extraaa Innings show on fire.

