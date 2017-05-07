Britain down defending champs Australia to win Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

By AFP

IPOH: Great Britain won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time ever on Saturday by defeating defending champions Australia 4-3 in Malaysia.

With the victory, Britain became the first European team to win the cup since the Netherlands in 2006.

Alan Forsyth was first to score for the team in the eighth minute with a reverse stick field goal beyond the reach of goalkeeper Andrew Charter. David Goodfield plugged in the second via a penalty corner three minutes later.

In the 28th minute Eddie Ockenden's goal from open play brought temporary relief to Australia, who were eyeing their 10th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title since the tournament was established in 1983.

Britain were forced onto the defensive to maintain their narrow 2-1 lead.

Britain went 3-1 up in the 33rd minute with a strike from Ollie Willars, but the Kookaburras were back on track to close the gap within a minute.

Dylan Wotherspoon weaved his way into Britain’s penalty circle, relaying a perfect pass to Joshua Pollard whose clinical strike set the score 3-2.

But Britain overpowered their opponents with a fourth goal in the 43rd minute -- Goodfield's second of the night and third of the tournament.

The fourth quarter was evenly contested before Australia closed in 4-3 from a Wotherspoon goal in 48th minute.

In their earlier league match, Australia had beaten Britain 2-1.