Home Sport Other

Britain down defending champs Australia to win Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

With the victory, Britain became the first European team to win the cup since the Netherlands in 2006.

Published: 07th May 2017 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2017 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Great Britain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the men's field hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh. | AP

By AFP

IPOH: Great Britain won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time ever on Saturday by defeating defending champions Australia 4-3 in Malaysia.

With the victory, Britain became the first European team to win the cup since the Netherlands in 2006.

Alan Forsyth was first to score for the team in the eighth minute with a reverse stick field goal beyond the reach of goalkeeper Andrew Charter. David Goodfield plugged in the second via a penalty corner three minutes later.

In the 28th minute Eddie Ockenden's goal from open play brought temporary relief to Australia, who were eyeing their 10th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title since the tournament was established in 1983. 

Britain were forced onto the defensive to maintain their narrow 2-1 lead.

Britain went 3-1 up in the 33rd minute with a strike from Ollie Willars, but the Kookaburras were back on track to close the gap within a minute.

Dylan Wotherspoon weaved his way into Britain’s penalty circle, relaying a perfect pass to Joshua Pollard whose clinical strike set the score 3-2.

But Britain overpowered their opponents with a fourth goal in the 43rd minute -- Goodfield's second of the night and third of the tournament.

The fourth quarter was evenly contested before Australia closed in 4-3 from a Wotherspoon goal in 48th minute. 

In their earlier league match, Australia had beaten Britain 2-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Britain vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp