Tireless Shiva Keshavan set for record sixth Winter Olympics

CHENNAI: Borrowed a sled from an opponent to compete? Yes. Crowdfunded your way to the Olympics? Tick. Walked under the International Olympic Association flag because India was suspended? Been there. Had to let go of coach because you couldn’t afford to pay him? Done that.

There is little luge athlete Shiva Keshavan hasn’t gone through in two decades of representing the country at various Winter Games. An Indian qualifying for the Winter Olympics is a marvel in itself — only a handful of people have done that in the past and people here remain oblivious to the existence of such an event.

But to do that every four years with little or no support and no backroom staff to speak of is quite the achievement. Shiva has been at five consecutive Olympics. On Sunday, he more or less qualified for a sixth. Provided he makes it to PyeongChang in 2018, Shiva will only have Leander Paes with seven ahead of him, in the list of Indians with the most Olympic appearances.

On Sunday, Shiva finished 23rd at the Viessmann Luge World Cup 2017-18 in Innsbruck, Austria, giving him the necessary points to qualify for the Olympics. “I now need to participate in the next four World Cup events and then in two in January 2018,” Shiva told Express from Austria. “I also need to make sure my rankings doesn’t dip below the top forty. Provided I can do that, I will be there at the 2018 Winter Olympics. I am really happy to have qualified. But the focus is already on the next event.”

Every four years, India’s Winter Olympians — there were three in 2014 — have a familiar story of struggle and neglect to tell. In the build-up to the Sochi Games in 2014, Shiva set up a crowdfunding campaign that helped him raise money for travel and equipment. With the next edition just months way, the 36-year-old says he is in marginally better shape. At least, there won’t be any borrowing of sleds going on.

“I have a couple of sponsors this time,” he said. “They have been helping me get to the various events I needed to get to in order to qualify for the Olympics. But I have received no funds from the government this year. I have had positive talks with the Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. I hope that translates into some assistance from the government.

“I have also tested a new prototype of sled this year,” he added. But the fact remains that Shiva is essentially a one-man contingent taking on athletes with multiple technical staff and coaches behind them.

“Of course, it is impossible for me to compete with athletes from these countries, who have a lot of staff and resources at their disposal. But over the years, I have attained a lot of know-how and that has definitely made it easier,” he said.

