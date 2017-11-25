AD Siyam Vikas misses century as Districts I post big total

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AD Siyam Vikas’s 94 paved the way for Districts I to post 240 for 9 in 90 overs against City IV, on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-14 tournament, played at St Bede’s grounds on Friday. Brief scores: Districts II 166 in 76.3 ovs (DK Bharath Krishna 32, S Karthic Kumar 45) vs City III 22/0 in 11 ovs; Districts I 240/9 in 90 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 94, VP Akki Shravanth 34; N Mohammed Kaleem Raza 3/59, AK Arjun 3/70) vs City IV.

Big win for Maharishi

Mano Ranjan Kumar’s 24 not out paved the way for Maharishi SSS, Cheptet to thrash Don Bosco, Egmore by nine wickets in the Don Bosco-Diamond Jubilee U-10 inter-school cricket tournament. Brief scores: Ramachandraa Public School, Kottivakkam 45/2 in 10 ovs lost to Chettinad Vidyashram, RA Puram 46/4 in 10 ovs; Don Bosco Egmore 64/8 in 10 ovs lost to Maharishi Sr Sec School, Chetpet 65/1 in 9.2 ovs (Mano Ranjan Kumar 24 n.o.); PS Sr Sec School, Mylapore 51/4 in 10 ovs (Sai Rakshith 29) lost to Nellai Nadar Mat Hr Sec School, Kottivakkam 52/4 in 8.4 overs (Krithikanth Aswin 22, Tamilselvan 22); Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore 48/6 in 10 ovs lost to Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, KK Nagar 49/1 in 8 ovs (Angad Reddy 26 n.o.).

Raiphi cracks ton

Raiphi Vicent Gomez’s century (109) helped Rising Stars CC beat Southern Railway Sp o rts Association by 87 runs in a th ird division league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: III-Division B: Prem Cricket Club 116 in 37.3 ovs (V Ashok Kumar 5/26, S Thiyagarajan 4/20) lost to Krishnaraj Memorial Club 120/6 in 36.3 ovs (S Raja Ravi Varma 40). Rising Stars Cricket Club 227/7 in 50 ovs (Raiphi Vicent Gomez 109, Siddanth Venkatesh 50) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 140 in 41.2 ovs (CK Harish 41; Jaya Sankar 4/43).

Jeppiaar Smashers prevail

Jeppiaar Smashers defeated LA Black Thunders 8-1 on the first day of the TTSL table tennis le ague, held at Forum Vijaya mall. Results: Reflex Avengers bt Billroth Blasters 5-4; Hindustan King Pong bt Timeline Mobie Chargers 5-4; Jeppiaar Smashers bt LA Black Thunders 8-1; Green Rockers bt Maahee Warriors 5-4.