Home Sport Other

AD Siyam Vikas misses century as Districts I post big total

AD Siyam Vikas’s 94 paved the way for Districts I to post 240 for 9 in 90 overs against City IV.

Published: 25th November 2017 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2017 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The Table Tennis Super League got underway on Friday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AD Siyam Vikas’s 94 paved the way for Districts I to post 240 for 9 in 90 overs against City IV, on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-14 tournament, played at St Bede’s grounds on Friday. Brief scores: Districts II 166 in 76.3 ovs (DK Bharath Krishna 32, S Karthic Kumar 45) vs City III 22/0 in 11 ovs; Districts I 240/9 in 90 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 94, VP Akki Shravanth 34; N Mohammed Kaleem Raza 3/59, AK Arjun 3/70) vs City IV.

Big win for Maharishi

Mano Ranjan Kumar’s 24 not out paved the way for Maharishi SSS, Cheptet to thrash Don Bosco, Egmore by nine wickets in the Don Bosco-Diamond Jubilee U-10 inter-school cricket tournament. Brief scores: Ramachandraa Public School, Kottivakkam 45/2 in 10 ovs lost to Chettinad Vidyashram, RA Puram 46/4 in 10 ovs; Don Bosco Egmore 64/8 in 10 ovs lost to Maharishi Sr Sec School, Chetpet 65/1 in 9.2 ovs (Mano Ranjan Kumar 24 n.o.); PS Sr Sec School, Mylapore 51/4 in 10 ovs (Sai Rakshith 29) lost to Nellai Nadar Mat Hr Sec School, Kottivakkam 52/4 in 8.4 overs (Krithikanth Aswin 22, Tamilselvan 22); Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore 48/6 in 10 ovs lost to Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, KK Nagar 49/1 in 8 ovs (Angad Reddy 26 n.o.).

Raiphi cracks ton

Raiphi Vicent Gomez’s century (109) helped Rising Stars CC beat Southern Railway Sp o rts Association by 87 runs in a th ird division league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: III-Division B: Prem Cricket Club 116 in 37.3 ovs (V Ashok Kumar 5/26, S Thiyagarajan 4/20) lost to Krishnaraj Memorial Club 120/6 in 36.3 ovs (S Raja Ravi Varma 40). Rising Stars Cricket Club 227/7 in 50 ovs (Raiphi Vicent Gomez 109, Siddanth Venkatesh 50) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 140 in 41.2 ovs (CK Harish 41; Jaya Sankar 4/43).

Jeppiaar Smashers prevail

Jeppiaar Smashers defeated LA Black Thunders 8-1 on the first day of the TTSL table tennis le ague, held at Forum Vijaya mall. Results: Reflex Avengers bt Billroth Blasters 5-4; Hindustan King Pong bt Timeline Mobie Chargers 5-4; Jeppiaar Smashers bt LA Black Thunders 8-1; Green Rockers bt Maahee Warriors 5-4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp