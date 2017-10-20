Home Sport Other

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton supports NFL protests, coy on 'taking a knee'

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton said he supports the ongoing protests by NFL players against racial injustice.

Mercedes AMG Petronas racer Lewis Hamilton | AP

By AFP

AUSTIN: Formula One star Lewis Hamilton said he supports the ongoing protests by NFL players against racial injustice, but refused to confirm whether or not he intended to 'take a knee' in sympathy at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton, the only black driver to have won the world championship, can secure a fourth crown in Texas on Sunday and he was choosing to concentrate on the race rather than the widespread protests in the United States.

“I don’t plan to let all the BS pull me down,” said Hamilton. “I’ve worked hard to be here today and I have feelings about the whole situation, but at the moment I have no plans to do anything.”

He added: “I know a lot of people in America so I get to speak to a lot of black and white people that live here.

“I get quite a good view of what’s happening here and I get opinions from the Americans about the movement, which I think is pretty huge.

“You’ve seen I’ve posted about it because I respect it highly and I find the movement that (NFL quarterback) Colin Kaepernick started awesome. I’m very much in support of it.

“But I’m here to win. That’s really at the top of my priorities at the moment so I’m not really focused on anything else.”

