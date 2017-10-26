Home Sport Other

All-round performance, but still room for improvement

When Karnataka girl Sanjana Ramesh was chosen to captain India in the FIBA U-16 Women’s Asian Championship, there were a few eyebrows raised on why an experienced Vaishnavi Yadav was not picked for th

Published: 26th October 2017 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2017 09:56 AM

Vaishnavi Yadav (C) has impressed with her stand out show in the event | FIBA

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Karnataka girl Sanjana Ramesh was chosen to captain India in the FIBA U-16 Women’s Asian Championship, there were a few eyebrows raised on why an experienced Vaishnavi Yadav was not picked for the role. Questions aside, however, Yadav has stood out with her speed and agility, to tear apart opponent defences and help India to three wins in Division B and top of Group A, which saw them earn a bye in the quarterfinals.

The girl from Allahabad has scored 67 points in three games to lead the scoring chart. But she refused to take all the credit herself, and highlighted her teammates’ contributions. “I’m happy that I could perform well. But we are in it together. My teammates have helped me a lot and it’s because of them I could score that many points. It shows us the unity we have in our team,” she said.

She was part of the team in the last U-16 Asian Championship in Indonesia two years ago. At 14, she could only play for 22 minutes in the entire competition. She has since improved. Scoring aside, she has already made 22 assists so far.  

“Last time, my game wasn’t as good as it is now and I was two years younger. Now, with two years of experience and technical knowledge I got from the coach (Zoran Visic) and Anitha ma’am (Paul Durai), my (game) has improved a lot. That has given me confidence,” she said.
But she feels she has to improve her passing skills despite her assists in this tournament. “I think I have to improve my passing sense and box-out rebound a bit. But I am still young and have just started, so have everything to improve upon to make it to the senior team,” she said.

All the applaud she has garnered so far, she credits that to her uncle Rajendra Yadav. “I am the first girl in my family to play a sport. My cousin is a gymnast and that’s how I got interested. But without my uncle, I don’t think I could step a foot outside and could come this far,” she said. “He inspired me to play and that’s how I got introduced. Then I didn’t know there were so many levels to make it to the national squad. As I progressed, I came to know and that made me curious to go the next level.”
That curiosity has pushed Vaishnavi all the way. But at 16, she has no dreams of playing in the WNBA or the WNBL. She would be happy to play for India’s senior team one day. Results: Division B: Group A: Iran 84 bt Sri Lanka 76.

Quarterfinal fixtures
Division A: Australia vs Hong Kong; China vs South Korea; New Zealand vs Thailand; Japan vs Chinese Taipei.
Division B: Kazakhstan vs Sri Lanka; Iran vs Maldives; Malaysia vs Nepal.

