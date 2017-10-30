Home Sport Other

Despite efforts to breach gender barrier, fund crunch still a major obstacle for Indian female racers

Motorsport, which continues to be a male-dominated sport, is gradually seeing female drivers in India trying to break the stereotypes in a bid to rewrite history.

Published: 30th October 2017 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2017 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Alisha Abdullah (inset) has been running an academy since 2015. | Express File Photo

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Motorsport, which continues to be a male-dominated sport, is gradually seeing female drivers in India trying to break the stereotypes in a bid to rewrite history. The growth though seems to be not so significant, with fears of injury and inadequate finance being major hurdles to be overcome by these young girls.

A lack of awareness also has a cascading effect on girls not being allowed to take up the sport. India’s first female national racing champion Alisha Abdullah, who owns a racing academy, feels the job is half done when the basic finances can be sorted since it’s expensive.

“Getting sponsorship is one of the major problems that women drivers face. For one weekend race, it costs up to Rs 50,000. For superbikes, which employ highly modified production motorcycles, the cost will come to a lakh. Even if you practise twice a month, you need to have funds for training. Generally, girls participate in first two races and then back out due to lack of practice, for which the root cause is gathering funds.”  

With the aim of encouraging racing among girls, Alisha started the academy in 2015 and has trained around 85 girls across the country. Though the interest for racing has increased among girls of late, finding the right channel to unleash the talent has been a concern. Parents’ unwillingness to let girls participate is another reason why we don’t see many Indian female drivers on the international podium.

“The conversion rate from a trainer to national racer is very low. If 100 people train, only four or five make it to the next level. Parents’ mindset also plays a major role in getting girls to racing. They fear (about) their daughters getting injured. Even if there are minor bruises, they stop girls from training,” said the 28-year-old.

This is a recurring theme for most girls who train under her – getting parents onside.

“They don’t perform because of the mental stress back at home. Driving a racing bike involves a great deal of physical and mental fitness. Hence it’s important to make parents get familiar with the sport.” Now, why is that important? Without the proper support system in place, sponsors, very much the golden goose here, will go away. “Sponsors pull back when the girls don’t produce great results.”

That’s not to say the country hasn’t produced women racers. Apart from Alisha, the likes of Mira Erda, Sneha Sharma and Neha Dabas have shown what they are capable of at varying levels.

However, they are a select few who remain outliers. There is still an arduous road ahead for women to get into the sport.

Srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp