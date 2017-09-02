CHENNAI: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), in its executive committee meeting, had outlined areas which needed amendment in consultation with promoters 11Even Sports. The parties met on the eve of the 11Even Sports inter-school state championships in New Delhi on Monday.

The main point of contention was the sponsorship policy. Till now, for sub-junior tournaments, 11Even Sports provided `6 lakh, `7.5 lakh for junior meets and `10 lakh for senior events. The rest is arranged by state associations and TTFI.

The federation was in favour of revising the amount by 10 per cent every year. After discussions, the promoters accepted the demands as well as agreeing to co-sponsorship suggestions.

“Our point was that if state associations manage to find sponsors willing to pay a higher amount than the promoters, their name should be displayed as co-sponsors. 11Even Sports agreed to it. This bodes well for the sport in the country, especially with regards to domestic tournaments,” TTFI secretary general MP Singh told Express.

With the contract between parties being for 10 years, neither was willing to make an issue out of the meeting and everything was amicably sorted out. “Both sides are happy with current arrangements. Whatever small grouse we had, we informed them and they heeded our demands,” Singh added. The 11Even Sports delegation was headed by director and former national TT champion Kamlesh Mehta.

There were talks on Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). Format tweaks were mooted as officials felt that matches were too long in the inaugural edition and not favourable for the TV audience. However, nothing concrete came about.

“The first edition of the UTT was well conducted but there were small issues. It’s too early too say anything right now. First, we have to talk to the International Table Tennis Federation and check for a suitable window next year on when to hold the event. Also, a better pool of players will be targeted,” Singh added.

The inter-school state championships that reached its conclusion on Thursday saw close to 4,000 children taking part across 22 states. Officials hope to achieve their target of attracting 10,000 next year and try to spread it to more states. This year’s championship was significant because it was the first time that the event was streamed live on JioTV.

