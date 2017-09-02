KOCHI: The Indian wrestling contingent’s poor performances in the recent World Championships were blamed on a lack of adequate preparation. The wrestler wasted 15-20 days in France with no facilities and no sparring partners, and WFI president Vinod Tomar was quick to blame it on the organisers.

However, Express got a different picture while talking to other WFI officials, coaches and former wrestlers on this issue. The WFI had initially arranged a training camp in Spain which was scrapped due to visa issues. Then came the debacle in France. Both smacked of poor planning on the part of WFI officials.

“We couldn’t go to Spain as planned earlier because the Spanish embassy was seeking more credentials to issue their visas,” said WFI secretary Vinod Tomar. “The data they had asked was so huge that we found it tough to oblige. Usually, there isn’t much issue in obtaining visas for the sportsperson. That’s why we sent them to Paris much earlier.”

According to sources, the wrestlers turned up in France, only to realise nothing had been arranged. They, then got into touch with private coach Damien Jacomelli, who put them in contact with a club in Cocheren- situated more than 350 kms from Paris. But at the club, the wrestlers had to spar with junior and cadet wrestlers.

“There were not many wrestlers in the club and our people had to train with some juniors,” revealed a senior WFI official. However, he chose not to blame the club for not arranging senior wrestlers as he felt that they were not responsible for that.

“We can’t blame them. They didn’t invite us. Sadly, there were not enough senior wrestlers there and also the participating countries refused to let their wrestlers spar with us. That’s understandable as competing teams usually don’t want their grapplers to get exposed prior to the event,” he said.

The WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had earlier blamed the World Championships organisers for India’s poor show. “We completely wasted 15-20 days in France before the start of the tournament. There were no training facilities provided by the organisers. Our wrestlers did not get partners to practice with,” Singh had told agencies.

A former national coach, who chose to remain anonymous, said that WFI had to shoulder the blame. “You select the club on your own,” he said. “The first thing we check is whether the club can offer good senior wrestlers as sparring partners. Then comes the rest of the things.

When we had hosted the Delhi CWG, the visiting teams themselves selected the preparatory centres. Sometimes they might ask our suggestion and sometimes not. The hosting federation is not legally bound to arrange the facilities.” India had failed to win a single medal in the event.

