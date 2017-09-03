I want you to touch my racket,” a starstruck fan in his twenties approaches the World No 4, as she prepares to end her morning training session at the Pullela Gopichand Academy. Embarrassed, she smiles and obliges. The World Championship silver medallist trains for six hours every day, 8.30am to 12 noon (on court) and 4pm to 6.30pm (endurance and weight training). Nine years ago, she had joined the academy run by the former All England champion. Before that, she had trained in two other places.

Possessing a natural athletic build other than talent, PV Sindhu had to sacrifice a lot to be where she is now, things that are tempting for other teenagers, like hanging out with friends and having fast food. Like her classmates in Auxilium High School, she too had a craving for junk food. She also liked and still likes watching movies. In a chat with Express, Sindhu shed light on the years when she transformed from a girl next door into an international athlete.

“Until 9th standard, my diet was not strict. I ate whatever I wanted. I was lucky to have a body that did not gain much weight. When I got into 10th, things changed as I started travelling a lot. I had to maintain fitness and cut down things I loved, like chocolates and ice-cream. There were times when I felt like going to a movie with friends, but it could not happen as there was no time. We practised twice a day even then. All of it had to be synchronised with school as well.”

Sindhu and her parents, both volleyball players, lived in Secunderabad, about 25 kms from the academy in Gachibowli. “I used to take care of her travel in the city ever since she started training under Gopichand in Gachibowli,” her father PV Ramana, an Arjuna awardee and member of the bronze winning 1986 Asian Games team, said. Sindhu’s association with Gopichand goes back to around 2005, when he was yet to start the academy. “We shifted to an area near the academy in 2012 to avoid the long commute,” added Ramana, who accompanies her daughter to every training session.

As Sindhu started spending more time at the academy, it became obvious that she would make more friends there. “I loved school and remember that I used to run around a lot and get tired. I had a good friend named Chatur. We are still in touch, but rarely do we get the opportunity to talk. As I started spending more time at the academy, I made friends here.”

N Sikki Reddy, 24, part of India’s top mixed doubles team, is one of Sindhu’s closest friends. They have known each other for more than a decade and she also trains at the academy. Sikki had beaten Sindhu in the junior national final in 2009, before an injury forced her to become a doubles specialist. “Sindhu and I played as a doubles team at quite a few tournaments when we were kids,” Reddy revealed. “Around six years ago, when we were staying at the academy, we had picked up this habit of watching horror films on a laptop. We used to get so scared that we joined beds to sleep. We maintained a balance between having fun and training.”

Times have changed since. “Even though she is so close to me, we rarely get a chance to hang out these days,” said Sindhu. “When we travel to tournaments together, our schedules are different. So it’s just ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ sometimes.” Their daily schedules intersect once a week when Sindhu visits the academy on Saturdays for a doubles session, which she says improves her defence. Otherwise, she trains at the newly constructed SAI-Gopichand Academy. Wednesdays and Saturdays are half days, while Sunday is a day off. But Sindhu made an exception this Saturday after missing a few sessions after the Glasgow silver.

There were only two medal winners from India at last year’s Rio Olympics. Sindhu cliched silver, while wrestler Sakshi Malik grabbed bronze. The shuttler has continued her sublime form, whereas Malik has struggled. She has also become one of India’s biggest sporting icons resulting in multiple advertisement deals. So, does she ever get worked up with the packed schedule? “I never compromise with my training and I never get bored of it.

Though I enjoy doing ad shoots, I never let that affect the training,” she says, minutes after completing her 30-minute stretching routine, obliging selfie-seekers and young fans.

Working with coach Mulyo Handoyo has also reaped dividends. Asked about areas in her game and personal life she wishes to improve, she retorted, “Game wise, there is always scope for improvement. You can never remain the same, that will make you predictable. On the personal front, I would like to control anger. I get really emotional at times.”

2012

Sindhu’s family has done everything to ensure that she can focus on her training without hassles. In 2012, her family shifted close to the academy as she had to travel 25km one-way from their old house.

Indulge after events

Sindhu likes junk food, but sticks to mostly rice with chicken or mutton. Breakfast includes milk and eggs. Chocolates and ice-creams are on only after tournaments. She had friends in school, but as training became the most important part of her life, friends have mostly been from the academy.