PUNE: Young Indian shuttler Rahul Bharadwaj suffered a straight-game loss against top seed Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles final to finish runners-up at the India Junior International Grand Prix here today.

Bharadwaj blew a 6-2 lead in the first game to eventually go down 16-21 11-21 to the Thailand shuttler in a 33-minute contest here.

Bharadwaj started off well but Kunlavut soon clawed back at 6-6 before breaking off at 7-7. The Thailand shuttler then dominated the proceedings, keeping the lead, despite the Indian breathing down his throat till 16-18.

In the second game, Kunlavut didn't give any chance to Bharadwaj as he jumped to a 6-0 lead and kept moving ahead in giant steps to seal the contest.