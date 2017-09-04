COIMBATORE: June 18, 2016, was a significant day for Indian hockey. After years of trying and failing at one of the sport’s biggest events — the Champions Trophy — the team had finally managed to reach the final.

They ran Australia very close before ultimately going down on penalties. Aficionados were on Twitter till 3.00 am IST discussing the match and whether this raised visions of a new dawn. Hockey India, too, recognised the efforts of the players, announcing cash awards. A sum of Rs 2 lakh were handed to each player and head coach Roelant Oltmans while the support staff were presented Rs 1 lakh.

The success, India’s second FIH medal was cause for celebration. After the disappointments of the Olympics, India went to Malaysia to compete at the Asian Champions Trophy where they beat Pakistan in the final. Similar cash awards followed.

A year and two months later, HI has remarkably shifted the goalposts, or at least that’s what their release indicates. “... wins in Asia can’t be a benchmark for success anymore. We need to show results beyond intent in key international tournaments,” Harbinder Singh, Chairman of Hockey India selection committee, was quoted as saying in the statement HI issued to the media to announce the sacking of Oltmans. “... sporadic success over the last two years is more incidental than deliberate.” That is an incredible line given the current state of Indian hockey.

If the wind were by accident and not design, why waste the coffers distributing cash like confetti at a birthday party? India has played four ‘key international events’ under Oltmans and they have won medals in two of them. That’s a success rate of 50%. In that period, six countries (Australia, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Argentina and India) have medalled twice and no country has finished in the podium places thrice.

That, in itself, speaks for the competition at the highest level. Oltmans has his faults — sticking to certain senior players and an Arsene Wengerian (Arsenal FC manager) insistence in throwing shape, structure and plan out of the window when the team starts trailing. A lack of an alternative plan when coming up against disciplined sides demanded that issues had to be addressed now rather than days before the World Cup. But one thing the committee overlooked when reaching a ‘unanimous decision’ was the part the Dutchman played in bringing India back into the conversation at the highest levels.

That was unthinkable five years ago when the only thing India was capable of winning was the wooden spoon at the Olympics. Of course, the committee may have well made the right call keeping in mind one of Oltmans’ bizarre blind spots — failure to unlock the code in big games (another Wengerian trait). But they have made life hard for themselves. If they do appoint a new man (Chinese whispers have mentioned that junior World Cup-winning coach Harendra Singh or India women’s coach Marjine Sjoerd as possible alternatives), it will take time to adjust to a new culture, new environment and a new guidebook on how to play.

HI, at least from the outside, it appears has gone for its tried and tested method of opting to fire again. Going by history, it’s a method that has not brought great success. The next 14 months will tell whether their latest call will buck that trend.

