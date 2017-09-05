HYDERABAD: Family and friends. These are the words that apparently led ace shuttler Saina Nehwal to close her chapter with coach U Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru and return to Hyderabad.

The three years the two spent together on the circuit did produce happy moments but there were hiccups too. Especially, when she was injured and it culminated in her exit from the Olympic Games in Rio last year.

The news of Saina returning to Hyderabad — the stable from where she started her career under coach Pullela Gopichand — had been doing the rounds for a while. But on Monday Saina put speculation to rest when she declared her intention and Vimal wished her luck. Going by sources close to the shuttler, discussions were on even during the World Championships in Glasgow last month. Interestingly, Saina will be training under India’s foreign coach Indonesian Mulyo Handoyo and not Gopichand. But she thanked Gopichand for allowing her to train at his academy. “At this stage of my career, I think he helps me achieve my goal,” she tweeted on Monday.

If sources close to Saina are to be believed, Gopi even helped Saina in Glasgow. Saina ended up with a bronze.

“The two were seen together more than once and they were dicsussing the game,” said a support staff. Posts on social media, with Gopi and Saina clicked together revealed the happy tidings.

Vimal extended full support, stating, “I think the decision is for her betterment... from a player’s point of view, they need to keep experimenting. She wanted to train under Mulyo, who has proven credentials with Indian shuttlers... she can approach me for help anytime.”