NEW DELHI: A 23-member team, including Mohit Suri, will leave on Friday for South Africa to represent India at the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Benchpress Championships, to be held at Potchefstroom from September 10 to 17.

"Indian team will leave for South Africa from Mumbai on 9th September early morning and return to Mumbai after completion of the Championship on 19th September 2017," an Indian Powerlifting Federation release said.

Suri, who won a silver at Delhi state powerlifting championship in August and a bronze at Subrata International Classic championship at Jamshedpur in December last year, will be one of the competitors looking to return with a medal.

"I have prepared well. To gain strength I have added over seven kilograms of bodyweight in just thirty days. You can see a medal, I am not sure of the colour but I should surely get one," Suri said ahead of the event. Suri, who is also a lawyer by profession, said he will try to compete at the world powerlifting championship after the South Africa event."I will try and compete at the world powerlifting championship," he said.

Team: Abraham Vinu, Jasmeet Singh, Kunal Taneja, Nidhi Chadha, Yogesh, Ankit Kathri, Usha, Mohit Suri, Javed Mehta, Ram Prakash, Ajab Singh, Shweta Sahni, Neeraj Chawla, Kapila Gogia Chug, Iti Sehgal, Hudabia Khan, Inderjeet, Archana Jain, Mohan Datt Sharma, Rajiv Sharma, Satpal, Anand S Mandia, Pradeep Malik.