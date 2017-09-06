Ankur Mittal (File Photo)In the men's event, Mittal scored 66 points as he maintained his lead till the final four shots when Russia's Vitaly Fokeev took over,

MOSCOW: India's Ankur Mittal won silver medal in the men's double trap event at the ongoing ISSF World Shotgun Championship, here today.

In the junior category, 17-year-old Ahvar Rizvi also won a silver medal in the same event.

In the men's event, Mittal scored 66 points as he maintained his lead till the final four shots when Russia's Vitaly Fokeev took over, eventually winning the event with 68 points. He had scored 145 points to finish first in the qualifiers.

Sangram Dahiya ended in 20th place with 135, while Md. Asab came in 23rd with 133 hits in the qualifying round.

The trio combined for a fifth spot in the Team category with 413 points, where Italy won Gold with 418.

In the junior men's double trap team event, India won the gold with a combined score of 401. Italy won silver with 389 and China bronze with 387.

In the individual final, Ahvar carried his shoot-off momentum and shot brilliantly to lead for right till the end, but lost the Gold in the last two targets to talented Briton James Dedman.

Ahvar finished with 66 out of 80 targets with Dedman a point ahead on 67. Dedman won Bronze in the senior category at the New Delhi World Cup stage event earlier this year, as well as a Junior World Cup Gold very recently in Italy.

Shardul was the first to bow out of the final in sixth position, shooting 19 targets out of the first 30.

Italy is on top of the medal table so far with six Gold medals and a total of 11 medals. India is in fourth spot with one Gold and two Silver medals. The men's and women's Skeet competitions now remain.