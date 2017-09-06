NEW DELHI, Sep 6 (PTI) India will host the 2019 edition of the Commonwealth (Youth, Junior and Senior) Weightlifting Championships.

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation met today at Gold Coast, Australia and decided to allot the 2019 edition of the competitions to India.

The current edition of the tournament is being held at the Gold Coast.

India's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and K Sanjita Chanu bagged a gold medal each at their respective weight categories yesterday to book berths at next year's Commonwealth Games to be held at the same Australian city.