CHENNAI: On the day Hockey India officially began to invite applications for the chief coach of the men’s team, the federation seemed to be moving away from a coach-centric system to a player-based one.

It doesn’t scream Virat Kohli-esque where the player, and not the cricket board, wanted a fresh approach. However, it’s interesting that Hockey India are willing to trust the players by completely changing the culture with five important events in the next 15 months.

“There is a new philosophy in HI with the senior team,” High-Performance Director and interim coach, David John, told Express on Tuesday. “It’s player driven and coach assisted.”

That means players get to choose the style and structure.

“They’ll decide the style that suits them. There’s enough experience and they have all been together for five years. They have worked together with four or five international coaches and they know what’s best for them. So they are going to be coming out with a particular style. Coaches will assist them.”

Even though that seems renegade, there is a logic in the thought. Some modern hockey teams (Belgium and Germany come to mind) have handed the car keys to the team and John seems to be of the opinion that India will follow that model. The first big test for this new approach will be at next month’s Asia Cup, selection trials for which took place in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.

John has ruled out more debuts for the time being — six made their senior bows earlier this month — but says players rested for the European tour will get a look in. “It’ll still be a combination of youth and experience, with a few who were rested for the last series coming in.” He also did not close the door on the likes of Sardar Singh and SV Sunil, who have punched below their weight in 2017. “I still see a place for them. But the onus is on them to perform. The Europe tour has shown that the younger lot are capable of beating the best. Seniors can’t take their place for granted.”

HI are also keeping an open mind with respect to hiring an Indian coach (something that has not happened for a while). “It (the application) is going to be open for around the next 10 days. There’s a criterion that we want them to follow. We’re looking at the best coaches, foreign or Indian, who’s capable of carrying the team forward.”

Streeder resigns

Hans Streeder, India’s analytical coach, has resigned following Oltmans’ sacking. “He has resigned but there are no other changes in support staff,” John said. Streeder, who was brought into the fold by Oltmans, was appointed in the last week of March.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com