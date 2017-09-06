CHENNAI: Raman TT High Performance centre gave away awards for players who performed well on the international stage on Monday. The Mahalingam Excellence award was given to Sarthak Gandhi for winning silver at Nigeria Open. G Sathiyan got the most consistent performer award with a memento and cheque worth `20,000. Alok Gulecha, founder and chairman, Anmol Shursti Developers and Builders, was the chief guest.

Sarthak Gandhi (L) & G Sathiyan (2nd L) with former champion S Raman (R)

Arjun shocks Lucas

In the upset of the day, qualifier and former junior champion Arjun Kahde defeated fourth seed Lucas Gomez of Mexico 6-2, 6-3 in the 8th MCC-SR Subramaniam memorial ITF Futures men’s tennis championships played at MCC courts. Results: First round: Cameron S (USA) bt Jessy K (Sui) 6-3, 6-2; Arjun Kadhe (Ind) bt Lucas Gomez (Mex) 6-2, 6-3; Ju-Hae Moon (Kor) bt Dhruv Sunish (Ind) 7-5, 6-2; Kelsey S (Can) bt Vladimir P (Rus) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Tae- Woo Lee (Kor) bt Kunal Vazirani (Ind) 6-3, 6-0; Seong-Gook Oh (Kor) bt Yurii D (UKR) 6-0, 6-1; Colin Van Beem (Ned) bt Vinayak Sharma Kaza (Ind) 6-3, 6-4; Anvit Bendre (IND) bt SD Prajwal Dev (Ind) 6-3, 7-6(5); Paramveer Singh (Ind) bt Yu Hsiang Chiu (Tpe) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Sumit Nagal (Ind) bt Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan (Ind) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Yazh Arun scalps six

E Yazh Arun Mozhi’s 6/58 helped City I to bowl out City III for 110 on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-19 tournament. Brief scores: City III 110 in 46.1 ovs (E Yazh Arun Mozhi 6/58, S Ajith Ram 4/19) vs City I 146/2 in 41 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 73 n.o); City II 195 in 63.4 ovs (P Praveen Kumar 102; Rohit Parakh 3/52, K Vetri Dinesh Kumar 3/61) vs City IV 53/4 in 24 ovs.

Ganesh shines

Ganesh with 413 pins won the singles event at the Dubowl Independence Day tenpin bowling tournament. Results: Singles: Winner: Ganesh 413 pins (212+201). Runner-up: Susil Adam 365 pins (187+178). Doubles: Winner: Dinesh/Abhi 385 pins (193+192). Runner-up: Ganesh/ Yusuf 371 pins (202+169). Amateurs: Winner: 378 pins (180+198). Runner-up: Mohamed 370 pins (190+180). Highest scorer: Ganesh 255 pins.