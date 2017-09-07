CHENNAI: “I have tears of joy.” Double trap specialist Ankur Mittal couldn’t hide his feelings after gunning down a silver medal in the ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Moscow. This is not the first time Ankur tasted joy this season. Like a man possessed, the 24-year-old has established what it takes to be a champion performer.It all began late last year when he won bronze in the Asian Shotgun Championship in Abu Dhabi. Since then he has climbed the podium on four occasions (New Delhi, Acapulco, Astana and Moscow), making it a habit.

Ankur Mittal

On Tuesday, Ankur was in the driver’s seat after the qualifiers, having topped it with 145 points. In the final, where lots of shooters struggle to hold their nerves, Ankur was in the lead until Russia’s Vitaly Fokeev overtook him at the closing stages. Despite missing out on gold, it was a significant silver for a man who had self-doubts until last year.A man of few words, Ankur is making it look like child’s play but behind the scenes he has put countless hours of training.

In fact, the World No 5 joined the elite league with this return, becoming only the fourth Indian to win a medal in the event after Dr Karni Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Manavjit Singh Sandhu.

“This medal run is just down to my hard work. I have tried to keep things simple and it has paid off. I also like to thank my family for always backing me,” he told Express from Moscow.

Ankur’s brother Ajay Mittal, also a proficient shooter, agrees that his honesty during training and experience has helped him raise his level. “With every experience, he has learned a great deal, especially keeping calm during the final. Bearing in mind the importance of final, Ankur has taken part in open competitions in Italy. Those little efforts have helped,” Ajay said.

Double trap is no longer part of the Olympics, with the International Olympic Committee announcing that in June. Nevertheless, Ankur has not let that decision bog him down. “It decision was a big blow. But he has continued to strive and he is determined to do well in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year,” Ajay remarked.

With support from SAI, Ankur will now be aiming to finish the season on a high in New Delhi, where it all began, at the ISSF World Cup Final. He revealed that he will train in Italy from September 20.

And what after next year? “He might consider switching to trap after CWG and Asian Games. He has shot in the trap event during his junior days. I don’t think it will take much time to adjust. But for now, his sole focus is to do well next year,” Ajay revealed.

Just like his nature, Ankur has quietly gone about his business with high output. With his unwavering focus, it won’t be a surprise if he continues this hot streak in the days to come.

2017 haul

World Cup | New Delhi (February) | Silver

World Cup | Acapulco (March) | Gold

Asian Shooting C’ship | Astana (August) | Gold

Shotgun World C’ship | Moscow | Silver

anmol@newindianexpress.com