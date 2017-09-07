Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors players in action during Pro Kabaddi League match in Kolkata on Thursday.(PTI)

KOLKATA: Dabang Delhi came from behind to hold Bengal Warriors to a 31-31 tie in a second inter-zone challenge week tie of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

After a first half where none of the teams could be separated, Bengal had taken an upper hand in the second but Delhi fought valiantly to come back and share the honours.

The result saw Bengal remain top of Zone B with 45 points from 14 matches while Delhi were rooted at the foot of the heap having 27 points from 10 games.

Maninder Singh starred for Bengal again returning with 13 raid points from 26 attempts.

Bengal came into the game looking to end their home leg on a high after back-to-back defeats.

They were undefeated in their first three matches at home with two wins and a draw but headed into Thursday's encounter desperate for a positive outcome that would strengthen their spot at the top of Zone.

Against them was a Delhi side brimming with confidence after two back-to-back wins and skipper Meraj Sheykh in top form.

It was an even battle in the first half as Bengal and Delhi fought toe to toe to go into the halftime break at 12-12.

Bengal failed to make the most of their first half all out as Delhi crawled back to pull level but in the second essay the home side rode on their steady start to effect a second all out on their rivals to open up a right point lead at 21-13.

Delhi trimmed the gap considerably with the clock running down and eventually held Bengal. They braved the loss of their captain Sheykh who picked up an injury and was stretchered off.