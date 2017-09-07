CHENNAI: It’s a predicament sportspersons live with in this country. No matter what the government or aficionados make us believe, we are still cocooned in an archaic establishment that’s still learning how to take care of champion sportspersons. It’s understandable if a Mr Tom, Mr Dick or a Mr Harry doesn’t find a job, but it's simply baffling that a CV boasting an Olympic silver medal is failing to impress employers.

Shooter Vijay Kumar, who won the precious metal at the 2012 London Olympics, is without a job for over six months, after his commission got over in the Indian Army in February. Though Olympic Gold Quest is helping him with ammunition, he is on his own when it comes to training. And shooting is an expensive sport. “I have approached a lot of people and even state departments,” he tells The New Indian Express from Delhi.

“I have shifted to Faridabad, so that I can live close to the shooting centre. If Haryana government gives me a job, I would be very happy and can even represent them.” He feels that without anybody backing him, a job is hard to come by.

Shooting is a costly game. Every day Vijay fires around 200 rounds and ammunition alone costs around `15,000 a day when he practises. Without the Army's support, he is struggling. His pension as a retired Captain is not enough. “Without regular practice, I will not be able compete in big events,” says the shooter who got married in January this year. “I am using whatever prize money I had received after the silver in 2012. My pension is not enough to support my family in Delhi.”

The 32-year-old, who won medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships, fails to understand why no one is offering him a job. “I have approached several establishments, but no one has got back to me. They have only said we will look into it.”

Vijay is not in the Top Olympic Podium Scheme either. And when it comes to coach, he has to rely on the National Rifle Association. “I train with Pavel Sminov, who was the Army coach earlier. But I have to take care of other expenses, like to keep fit I have to go to a gym. We had physios and masseurs in Army but here I have to rely on other means. If I am in the national camp, I will get these facilities. But national camps don’t run around the year.”

When he quit the Army after finishing his commission, Vijay had no idea he would find himself in this situation. He finally understands that life is not always a fairytale. And living on hope is no crime.