CHENNAI: It’s a predicament sportspersons live with in this country. No matter what the government or aficionados make us believe, we are still cocooned in an archaic establishment that’s still learning how to take care of champion sportspersons. It’s understandable if a Mr Tom, Mr Dick or a Mr Harry doesn’t find a job, but it’s simply baffling that a CV boasting an Olympic silver medal is failing to impress employers.

Shooter Vijay Kumar, who won the precious metal at the 2012 London Olympics, is without a job for over six months, after his commission got over in the Indian Army in February.

Though Olympic Gold Quest is helping him with ammunition, he is on his own when it comes to training. And shooting is an expensive sport. “I have approached a lot of people and even state departments,” he tells The New Indian Express from Delhi. “I have shifted to Faridabad, so that I can live close to the shooting centre. If Haryana government gives me a job, I would be very happy and can even represent them,” said the shooter who specialises in 25m rapid fire pistol. He feels that without anybody backing him, a job is hard to come by.

Shooting is a costly affair. Every day Vijay fires around 200 rounds and ammunition alone costs around `15,000 a day when he practises. Actually, a rapid fire exponent needs to shoot at least 400 rounds in practice. Without the Army’s support, he is struggling. His pension as a retired Captain is not enough. “Without regular practice, I won’t be able to compete in big events,” says the shooter who got married in January this year. “I’m using whatever prize money I had received after the 2012 silver. My pension is not enough to support my family in Delhi.”

The 32-year-old, who won medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships, fails to understand why no one is offering him a job. “I approached several establishments, but no one got back to me. They say we will look into it.”Vijay is not in the Top Olympic Podium Scheme either. And when it comes to coach, he has to rely on the National Rifle Association of India. “I train with Pavel Smirnov, who was the Army coach earlier. But I have to take care of other expenses, like to keep fit I have to go to a gym. We had physios and masseurs in Army but here I have to rely on other means. If I am in the national camp, I will get these facilities. But national camps don’t run around the year.” If shooters are in a national camp, Sports Authority of India provides ammunition for their practice.

When he quit Army after finishing his commission, Vijay had no idea he would find himself in this situation. He finally understands that life is not always a fairytale. And living on hope is no crime.

Vijay CV

London Olympics | 2012 | silver

Asian Shooting Championship | 2012 | gold

ISSF WC Fort Benning | 2011 | Silver

ISSF World Championship | 2009 | silver

Asian Shooting Championship | 2007 | silver

Asian Games Guangzhou | 2010 | 2 bronze

