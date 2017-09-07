CHENNAI: Top seed Sumit Nagal defeated compatriot Paramveer Singh Bajwa 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the 8th MCC-SR Subramaniam memorial ITF Futures tennis championship, played at MCC courts. In another match, Arjun Kadhe rallied to beat Canada’s Kelsey Stevenson 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1. Results: Second round: Sumit Nagal bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa 6-2, 6-0; Jayesh Pungliya bt Seong-Gook Oh (Kor) 7-5, 7-6 (4); Arjun Kadhe bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1; Cameron Silverman (USA) bt Aryan Goveas 6-2, 7-5; Tae-Woo Lee (Kor) bt Cing-Yang Meng (TPE) 6-3, 6-2; Colin Van Beem (Ned) bt Ju-Hae Moon (Kor) 6-1, 6-1; Haadin Bava bt Vijayant Malik 6-3, 6-3; Sidharth Rawat bt Anvit Bendre 6-3, 6-4.

Nidish cracks 73

Nidish S Rajagopal’s 73 helped City I gain a lead of 115 runs against City III in the drawn match of the TNCA round robin Under-19 tournament. City I were declared winners by virtue of their lead. Brief scores: City III 110 in 46.1 ovs and City III 30/1 in 13 ovs drew with City I 215/7 decl. in 65.2 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 73, S Chiranjeevi 45, Mohammed Adnan Khan 32 no; R Adhitya Rishi 4/81). City II 195 in 63.4 ovs and 106/2 in 31 ovs (S Aakash 46 no, P Ajith Kumar 50 no) drew with City IV 59 in 32 ovs (P Vidyuth 7/3).

Sonu scalps six

L Sonu Singh’s 6/18 enabled Salemto bag a lead of 125 runs over Tiruchirapalli in the drawn match of the TNCA inter-district under-19 tournament. Salem won on the basis of first innings lead. Brief scores: Salem 218 in 87 ovs and 153/2 in 40 ovs (SJ Krithick 74, Sujith Govindaraju 63) drew with Tiruchirapalli 93 in 42.1 ovs (L Sonu Singh 6/18).

Dinesh shines

V Dinesh Kumar’s 5/17 was the highlight of Mar Gregorious College’s nine-wicket win over DRBCCC Hindu College in the semifinals of the 7th Thiruvallur DCA-Stag inter-collegiate T20 knockout cricket tournament. Batting first, DRBCCC Hindu College posted 74/7 in 20 overs. Mar Gregorious College chased down the target within 12 overs.

Brief scores: Semis: DRBCCC Hindu College 74/7 in 20 ovs (V Dinesh Kumar 5/17) lost to Mar Gregorious College 76/1 in 11.3 ovs; Gojan School of Business & Technology 117/9 in 20 ovs (B Naveen Prasad 36, M Jaya Suri 5/19) bt TJS Engineering College 102 in 19.5 ovs (P Siva Kumar 3/22, E Sathish Babu 3/10).