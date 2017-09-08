With athletes like Merlin Joseph not in the camp, prospects of the 4x100m relay team in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year look bleak. | File Photo

KOCHI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to do away with national camp for the sprinters this year on the account of their performance being not up to the scratch, a decision that might paint both the athletes and the administrators in a bad light.

As per the AFI decision, the sprinters who have been staying at NIS Patiala — the principal training camp of athletes — have been asked to vacate the facility as their names were not considered for inclusion in the extended national camp. The camp that began on April 1, 2016, finished on August 31 this year. But considering that the athletes have to be prepared for the Commonwealth and Asian Games in 2018, the camps got an extension till March 31 next year.

However, none of the sprinters were included in the list issued by the SAI Teams Division. As per AFI sources, the decision was taken because the performance of sprinters training in the camps was not upto the mark.

“The sprinters training in the camp didn’t fare well. The non-campers were relatively better off. So we took the decision not to keep the sprinters in the camp,” sources said. Interestingly, the AFI had always taken a tough stance against the non-campers saying that staying in the camps is beneficial for the athletes.

The athletes, who were deprived of their chance to train at the camp, shot back saying that the federation should also own up if performance was bad.

The women’s 4x1oom team comprising of Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Merlin Joseph and Himashree Roy had won a bronze in the Asian Championship held in July at Bhubaneshwar. Among the quartet, Merlin and Roy had trained in the national camp, while the other two were with their personal coaches.

“No one should forget that we had won bronze in the continental event. If our performance was bad, then the federation is also answerable for that slip-up,” said an athlete. The national camp had 14 men and women sprinters in total. Being out of the camp means the athletes won’t be able to continue with their training as they have to report back to their respective departments for duty.

“We are out of action because we are expected to join the duty. No national camp means no leave. Next year, we have got lot of competitions coming but without being in the camp we can do nothing,” said an elite male athlete.

The sprinters, especially males, had always been at loggerheads on issues pertaining to coaches and training location.

The current set of junior athletes were brought up by the Federation after the seniors, including national record holder in the 100m Amiya Kumar Mallick, refused to attend the routine national camps. That way the decision to omit sprinters from the camp is not ideal.

