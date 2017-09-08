CHENNAI: With focus not on them, Indians have continued to pick up an impressive haul of medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Gold Coast. The Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre, also the weightlifting venue for the Commonwealth Games in 2018, has been a happy place for Indian lifters across all sections – youth, juniors and seniors.

The contingent continued their winning ways on Thursday as Sathish Sivalingam and Ragala Venkat Rahul won gold medals to assure themselves a spot in the 2018 edition of CWG. Rahul (85 kg), in fact, smashed a number of records. “Rahul went past the meet record,” an elated Vijay Sharma, the national weightlifting coach, told Express over phone from Gold Coast.

When taking just the Commonwealth nations into account, India are a powerhouse in the sport (won 14 and eight medals, respectively, at the previous two CWGs in 2014 and 2010). So the medal haul isn’t surprising, to say the least. If anything, Sharma is a tad disappointed that the team hasn’t kicked on from its early gains. “(Saikhom Mirabai) Chanu and Sanjita (Chanu) also won gold apart from the two in the men’s in the seniors but I was expecting more.”

More than the performance of the seniors, the most heartening thing has been the medals won by the youth and juniors — 18 of them have returned with a medal of some colour. He reserved special praise for Tamil Nadu’s Muthupandi Raja, a 17-year-old who won gold in the youth (62 kg) and silver in the junior (62 kg) categories.

“Hopefully he can deliver on his potential. He should be able to get through the CWG thanks to his rankings, which will be released by the International Weightlifting Federation sometime in October.” In all, India have so far bagged 32 medals (22 in youth/junior category and 10 in senior division).

Qualified for 2018 CWG: Men: Sathish Sivalingam (77 kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (85 kg). Women: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48 kg), Sanjita Chanu (53 kg).