CHENNAI: One bad day at office ended Viswanathan Anand’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 Candidates in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. The Indian will not be part of the qualifying process for the World Chess Championship for the first time since he became the world champion in 2007.

Anand’s second-round round exit was unexpected but not improbable, considering the unpredictability of the format. One can understand how tough the competition was, as defending champion Sergei Karjakin also bowed out, going down to fellow Russian Danil Dubov 0.5-1.5. There was something to cheer for India, when Vidit Santosh Gujrathi entered the third round, defeating Vietnam No 1 Le Quang Liem 1.5-0.5 in their mini-match.

The latest entrant of the 2,700-club held his nerve in the second game to advance. One more Indian is assured of a spot in the next round from the Pentala Harikrishna-SP Sethuraman clash, which has gone into tie-break. It will become three Indian players if Baskaran Adhiban is successful in his tie-break against Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Anand started the event with a shaky 1.5-0.5 victory over Malaysia No 1 Yeoh Li Tian. After winning the first game convincingly with black, Anand surprisingly landed up in a losing position in the next. But he salvaged a draw when the Malaysian faltered and missed a winning line.

After obtaining a better position in his first game of the second round against Anton Kovalyov, Anand went for a knight sacrifice on the 23rd move, which turned out to be unsound as the Canadian defended well to clinch the issue. The result could have been different had he opted for a more solid continuation. Faced with the insurmountable task of winning with black, Anand could manage only a draw, exiting the tournament on a disappointing note. “It is unfortunate, but knockouts are always uncertain and cruel,” reflected India’s No 2 women’s player Dronavalli Harika on Anand’s quick exit.

“It’s a bit shocking, but knockout formats favour younger players, as Vladimir Kramnik has said. In Anand’s case, a moment of miscalculation with Nc5 meant he would exit the event. Not a tragedy in my opinion, but we could see that he wasn’t at his best. I believe this is definitely a completely new world as compared to his last knockout in 2001,” said Indian GM S Kidambi.

Vidit has improved considerably over the last 12 months, a fact vindicated by his emphatic victories in the first two rounds. Both his wins came with black pieces, indicating his good form. His rise can be attributed to good opening preparation, positional understanding and losing lesser games. “Vidit continues to impress... very controlled play. Showing his class of 2,700,’’ praised Kidambi. “It is great to see him in the third round. I wish he continues this form,” said Harika.

World champ Magnus Carlsen meant business, demolishing Russian veteran Alexei Dreev 2-0 in the second round. The Norwegian looks in ominous form, even though bigger challenges lie ahead. Kramnik cruised into the third round, defeating Anton Demchenko 1.5-0.5. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vladimir Fedoseev, Alexander Lenderman, Francisco Vallejo Pons and Maxim Rodshtein also advanced.