CHENNAI: “I ate only ice-creams for almost two weeks. It was nice in the beginning. But you need some solid food if you are trying to get back in shape,” Harinder Pal Sandhu said, when asked about the jaw surgery that forced him to miss the 74th National Squash Championships.

Before the nationals, Sandhu had won four PSA events and was in fine form. While he lost that momentum by missing out on the nationals, the 28-year-old is back with a bang. On Friday, he continued his streak as he beat Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the final of a Malaysian Tour event on Friday to make it five PSA (Professional Squash Association) titles in a row.

While government authorities have disappointed him regarding selection for the Arjuna award, Harinder has had a fine season. “Before my first title this year, my ranking was somewhere outside the top 100. But now, it has come down to 66. It’s a great achievement for me,” he said. In the September of 2015, he had achieved a career-high ranking of 56. But now, 66 has more significance. A hamstring and back injury dominated Harinder’s 2016.

It took a long time for him to regain fitness and he lost a lot of ranking points during the rehabilitation process. Asked why the current raking is special, he said, “The best part is, now I get to play more competitive PSA events. Earlier, because of my ranking, I was not eligible to take part in big money events. Now, that problem is taken care of.”

Injuries are no longer worrying the 2014 Asian Games team gold medallist. After the win in Malaysia, Harinder has no plans to rest.

In another 10 days, he will be on his way to the next event in Macau. But the intense schedule does not worry him. “The next one (Macau Open) is a $50,000 event. It’s not just about the money. I will be playing against some of the world’s best.

“Injuries are unpredictable. I am fully fit now. But anything can happen anytime. I am not stressed. We do a lot of off-season training. The whole year is planned well in advance. So we know what to expect. Hopefully, if everything goes well, I will come back with a 6th PSA title.

That is the aim,” he concluded.

A lot of athletes had voiced displeasure at not getting selected when the list for the Arjuna awards was announced last month. The Chennai-based squash player was one of them. “Local tournaments don’t matter. But I feel winning titles would have helped my case. But it was not meant to be. Now, it’s time to move on,” he said.

