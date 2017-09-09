HONG KONG: Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa's hopes of winning the title went up in smoke after she lost in the final of the USD 25,000 HKFC International to Egyptian Nour El Tayeb here today.

El Tayeb raced to a straight game victory in the final of the tournament, a major PSA World Tour event.

The former Egyptian national champion, currently ranked 14, two rungs below Joshna, defeated the third seeded Indian 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 to lift only her fourth PSA title, the last coming more than a year ago.

The Indian had yesterday shocked top seed, Annie Au of Hong Kong, to storm into the final.