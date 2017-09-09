CHENNAI: THE centuries-old proverb — where there is a will, there is a way — finds a mention in Sjoerd Marijne’s bio in his official Twitter handle. It’s in Dutch. “Waar een wil is, is een weg,” it says. Sometimes one need not even have the will to have a way. That’s what happened with Marijne, India’s new chief coach of the men’s hockey team.

On Wednesday, he had said this to the media when they had queried him on speculation linking him to the then vacancy. “I am focusing on my present job (coach of the women’s team),” he had said then. “(I) have nothing to do with what’s going on with the men’s team.”

Forty-eight hours later, a tweet from new sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced the new coach for the men’s team. Later, a press release from Hockey India confirmed what many had thought ever since Roelant Oltmans was handed his pink slip last Saturday.

What changed? And what happened to following HI’s own due process? The federation had put out an advertisement, seeking applications for the post, only on Monday. It was supposed to close on September 15. So why did HI jump the gun? “We needed to make an appointment quickly because Hockey India and the government would like a good result at the Asia Cup (in October),” High-Performance Director, David John, told Express on Friday. “Therefore, we needed to make it quickly for the new coach to become familiar with the group of players.”

In all this chaos, Harendra Singh, coach of the team which won the Junior World Cup last year, was named ‘high-performance specialist coach’ of the women’s senior team, a position that wasn’t even advertised to begin with.

Here’s a summary if you are struggling to keep up. HI, as of last Saturday evening, wanted to appoint one coach. In the end, they got two. One of them, Marijne, has had little or no experience when it comes to coaching a men’s national side.

The second, Harendra, has had little or no experience when it comes to coaching a women’s national side. Then there is the issue of Harendra’s contract. Being an Air India employee, he will have to work without a fee, something he did not want the last time the issue cropped up. The expectation is that they will find a middle ground.

Coming back to Marijne’s appointment it should be noted that he wasn’t going to be HI’s first choice. In the advertisement, they wanted applications from the ‘best in the world’, which the Dutchman isn’t. During his time as coach of the women’s team, he enjoyed mixed results (won World League 2 but lost repeatedly to higher-ranked opponents). In other words, it looks like HI sacked Oltmans to get somebody who produced Oltmans-like results for the women’s side.

While HI were left with little to no choice – they had to arrive at a decision sooner rather than later – it is learnt Marijne was favoured because of two things. His apparent willingness to embrace HI’s new mantra of letting players decide style and structure. That he also knows how HI works came as an added bonus.

Ministry was against sacking

It is learnt the ministry did not want to sack Oltmans. But HI forced their hand after preparing a document running into many pages detailing how most players did not meet the targets HI set for them. Further, the literature was also critical of the targets Oltmans set himself. The ministry agreed after going through the document.

